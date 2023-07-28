Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: W, ON, AUPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 19,845 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,500 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) options are showing a volume of 25,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) options are showing a volume of 10,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of AUPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,500 underlying shares of AUPH. Below is a chart showing AUPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, ON options, or AUPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.