Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VSTO, ABR, CAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), where a total volume of 5,139 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 513,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.9% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,500 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) saw options trading volume of 36,533 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 110.2% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 13,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 3,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 377,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,900 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSTO options, ABR options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

