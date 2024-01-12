Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VRTX, PLAY, ABR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), where a total of 9,434 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 943,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.2% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,400 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 7,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 734,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,000 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 25,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,000 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
