Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VRE, AZO, DVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE), where a total of 1,882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 188,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of VRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 350,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,700 underlying shares of VRE. Below is a chart showing VRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,010 contracts, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3800 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 48 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 44,119 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,600 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
