Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, WHR, RL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 33,924 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 3,308 contracts, representing approximately 330,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 631,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) saw options trading volume of 4,283 contracts, representing approximately 428,300 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 821,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

