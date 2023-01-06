Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, WHR, RL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 33,924 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 3,308 contracts, representing approximately 330,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 631,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) saw options trading volume of 4,283 contracts, representing approximately 428,300 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 821,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for V options, WHR options, or RL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: QLIK Options Chain
ETFs Holding YUME
BRZE Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.