Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, LGIH, CFLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 39,461 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.8% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) saw options trading volume of 1,418 contracts, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of LGIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of LGIH. Below is a chart showing LGIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) options are showing a volume of 16,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
