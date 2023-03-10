Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: USB, CLX, HES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), where a total volume of 31,324 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.9% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,800 underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 5,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 599,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,400 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 7,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 729,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

