Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPST, ORCL, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 100,475 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 10,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 60,655 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 4,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 133,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 14,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

