Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPST, MBI, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 66,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.1% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 4,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) saw options trading volume of 2,240 contracts, representing approximately 224,000 underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,100 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 11,243 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

