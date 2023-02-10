Markets
UPST

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPST, MBI, CROX

February 10, 2023 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 66,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.1% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 4,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) saw options trading volume of 2,240 contracts, representing approximately 224,000 underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,100 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 11,243 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, MBI options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 News Corp shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of BOWL
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VIDE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UPST
MBI
CROX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.