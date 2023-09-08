Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNH, NARI, TVTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 18,660 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
Inari Medical Inc (Symbol: NARI) saw options trading volume of 4,220 contracts, representing approximately 422,000 underlying shares or approximately 73.8% of NARI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,400 underlying shares of NARI. Below is a chart showing NARI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX) saw options trading volume of 6,681 contracts, representing approximately 668,100 underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 960,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,100 underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNH options, NARI options, or TVTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
