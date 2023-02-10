Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ULTA, OXY, PWR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 7,416 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 741,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 157.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 471,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 87,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 11,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 6,727 contracts, representing approximately 672,700 underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, OXY options, or PWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
