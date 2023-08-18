News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UBER, Z, RDFN

August 18, 2023

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 102,763 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 18,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 11,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) saw options trading volume of 19,040 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

