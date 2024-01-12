Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UBER, RCL, CVS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 191,158 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 42.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 18,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 10,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 47,072 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 10,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
