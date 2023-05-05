Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, COTY, FIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 16,520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) options are showing a volume of 25,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 9,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,400 underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 5,718 contracts, representing approximately 571,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

