Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TSLA, DIS, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 3.4 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 335.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 250.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 133.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 253,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 268,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 26,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 38,539 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 159.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,500 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

