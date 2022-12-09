Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TRGP, SPOT, CEIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP), where a total of 6,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 631,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of TRGP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of TRGP. Below is a chart showing TRGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 5,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 572,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,100 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) saw options trading volume of 2,811 contracts, representing approximately 281,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 668,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TRGP options, SPOT options, or CEIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
