Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TOL, NKE, DE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total of 7,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 729,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,900 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 23,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 7,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 739,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

