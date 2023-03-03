Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TOL, NKE, DE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total of 7,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 729,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,900 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 23,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 7,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 739,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TOL options, NKE options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying
ETFs Holding DLX
CIG Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.