Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TNK, NET, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK), where a total volume of 2,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 241,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,300 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 36,321 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,000 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 6,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 664,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,700 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

