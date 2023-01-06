Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TH, REGN, JWN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH), where a total volume of 3,703 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 370,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 2,972 contracts, representing approximately 297,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 592,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $675 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,800 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $675 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) saw options trading volume of 24,610 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 3,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,900 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

