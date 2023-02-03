Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, TSN, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 22,914 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 1,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 16,124 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.4% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 8,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 896,200 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 28,559 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
