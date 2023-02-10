Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, CBRL, CZR

February 10, 2023 — 03:30 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 21,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 2,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) options are showing a volume of 2,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 231,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,200 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 20,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,300 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

