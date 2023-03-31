Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TEAM, EQT, GEHC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total of 7,486 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 748,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,700 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 26,581 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,900 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
And GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) options are showing a volume of 8,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 800,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,100 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
