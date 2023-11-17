Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TDG, MRNA, GS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 2,281 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 228,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.9% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 281,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $455 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 39,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 16,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TDG options, MRNA options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
