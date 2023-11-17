News & Insights

Markets
TDG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TDG, MRNA, GS

November 17, 2023 — 02:08 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 2,281 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 228,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.9% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 281,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $455 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 39,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 16,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TDG options, MRNA options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 STEC Historical Stock Prices
 NSTG Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of IHD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDG
MRNA
GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.