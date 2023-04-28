Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SYNH, LLY, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Syneos Health Inc (Symbol: SYNH), where a total volume of 20,708 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 172.5% of SYNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,500 underlying shares of SYNH. Below is a chart showing SYNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 41,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 6,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,600 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 10,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SYNH options, LLY options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.