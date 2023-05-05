Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: STNE, PFSI, AGIO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE), where a total volume of 33,244 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 2,307 contracts, representing approximately 230,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO) options are showing a volume of 2,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 252,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of AGIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of AGIO. Below is a chart showing AGIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STNE options, PFSI options, or AGIO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

