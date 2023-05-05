Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: STNE, PFSI, AGIO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE), where a total volume of 33,244 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 2,307 contracts, representing approximately 230,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO) options are showing a volume of 2,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 252,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of AGIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of AGIO. Below is a chart showing AGIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STNE options, PFSI options, or AGIO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding WDI
CPE Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HERD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.