Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SRPT, SNOW, APLD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 12,733 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.2% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 74,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 11,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 26,513 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.9% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,900 underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, SNOW options, or APLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding TILL
Funds Holding ITI
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ANR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.