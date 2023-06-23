Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SRPT, SNOW, APLD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 12,733 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.2% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 74,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 11,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 26,513 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.9% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,900 underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

