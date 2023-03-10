Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SQ, ADM, FCNCA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 143,176 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 7,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 737,000 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 30,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.3% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 11,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA) options are showing a volume of 872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 87,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.1% of FCNCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,600 underlying shares of FCNCA. Below is a chart showing FCNCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

