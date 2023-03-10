Markets
SQ

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SQ, ADM, FCNCA

March 10, 2023 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 143,176 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 7,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 737,000 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 30,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.3% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 11,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA) options are showing a volume of 872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 87,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.1% of FCNCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,600 underlying shares of FCNCA. Below is a chart showing FCNCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, ADM options, or FCNCA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AFAQ market cap history
 ARLO shares outstanding history
 NUGT Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SQ
ADM
FCNCA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.