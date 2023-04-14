Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPR, AMC, DBRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR), where a total of 45,626 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 310% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 665,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 66.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.3% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 42,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) options are showing a volume of 25,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 25,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPR options, AMC options, or DBRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs Holding GIII
Institutional Holders of HDRA
EGLE Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.