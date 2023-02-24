Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPLK, KTOS, SP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 7,959 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 795,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) saw options trading volume of 2,460 contracts, representing approximately 246,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,900 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SP Plus Corp (Symbol: SP) saw options trading volume of 381 contracts, representing approximately 38,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of SP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 90,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,800 underlying shares of SP. Below is a chart showing SP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPLK options, KTOS options, or SP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: GNRC Average Annual Return
DEAC shares outstanding history
DRAD Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.