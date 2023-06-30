Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPB, ALGN, PPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total volume of 3,442 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 344,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,300 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 3,213 contracts, representing approximately 321,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 643,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,600 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) options are showing a volume of 4,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 472,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,800 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPB options, ALGN options, or PPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
