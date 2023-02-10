Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SONO, WDAY, CYRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total of 11,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 9,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 960,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) saw options trading volume of 2,252 contracts, representing approximately 225,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SONO options, WDAY options, or CYRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Steven Cohen
CZN Historical Stock Prices
BSGM market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.