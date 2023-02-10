Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SONO, WDAY, CYRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total of 11,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 9,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 960,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) saw options trading volume of 2,252 contracts, representing approximately 225,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

