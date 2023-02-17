Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOI, CALM, HZNP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: SOI), where a total of 1,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of SOI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 200,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,500 underlying shares of SOI. Below is a chart showing SOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 4,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,900 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) saw options trading volume of 15,389 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 677,900 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

