Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNPS, MU, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), where a total volume of 3,875 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 387,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 784,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,100 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 55,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 9,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 982,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
