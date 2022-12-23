Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNOW, SI, CVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 27,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) saw options trading volume of 19,423 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,500 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 33,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, SI options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: NHF Split History
PM shares outstanding history
CIL Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.