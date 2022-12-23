Markets
SNOW

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNOW, SI, CVX

December 23, 2022 — 03:46 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 27,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) saw options trading volume of 19,423 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,500 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 33,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

