Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNOW, PRI, ROKU

Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI) options are showing a volume of 1,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of PRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of PRI. Below is a chart showing PRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 30,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 4,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, PRI options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
