Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNOW, PRI, ROKU

April 12, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 72,695 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 7,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI) options are showing a volume of 1,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of PRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of PRI. Below is a chart showing PRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 30,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 4,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, PRI options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

