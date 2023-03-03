Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMR, BKE, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NuScale Power Corp (Symbol: SMR), where a total of 3,314 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 331,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.7% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 584,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) options are showing a volume of 2,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 226,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.85 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,400 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.85 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 14,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 4,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMR options, BKE options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding BFY
WD YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GHM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.