Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMR, BKE, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NuScale Power Corp (Symbol: SMR), where a total of 3,314 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 331,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.7% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 584,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) options are showing a volume of 2,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 226,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.85 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,400 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.85 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 14,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 4,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMR options, BKE options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

