SMCI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMCI, ESTC, SPOT

June 02, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 14,734 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 09, 2023, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) saw options trading volume of 6,281 contracts, representing approximately 628,100 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,100 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 7,570 contracts, representing approximately 757,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

