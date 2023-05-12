Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SLG, SCHW, NTNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), where a total volume of 12,729 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 6,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,900 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 103,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 4,069 contracts, representing approximately 406,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 844,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,700 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
