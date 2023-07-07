Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SLB, COOP, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total of 57,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.1% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,500 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 4,478 contracts, representing approximately 447,800 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 18,969 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SLB options, COOP options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of SCHP
AIRC Average Annual Return
XM Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.