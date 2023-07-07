Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SLB, COOP, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total of 57,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.1% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,500 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 4,478 contracts, representing approximately 447,800 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 18,969 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

