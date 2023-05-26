Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SIRI, ITOS, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), where a total volume of 111,175 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.2% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 25,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
iTeos Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ITOS) saw options trading volume of 1,465 contracts, representing approximately 146,500 underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of ITOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of ITOS. Below is a chart showing ITOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 13,043 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
