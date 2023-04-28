Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SGEN, CTLT, PTON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total volume of 7,134 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 713,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,800 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) saw options trading volume of 22,331 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of CTLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,200 underlying shares of CTLT. Below is a chart showing CTLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 35,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 8,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,300 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SGEN options, CTLT options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
