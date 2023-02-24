Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SG, ZM, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 5,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 597,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 16,990 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 78,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 8,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,400 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

