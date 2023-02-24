Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SG, ZM, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 5,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 597,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 16,990 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 78,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 8,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,400 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SG options, ZM options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ERIC YTD Return
ONCR Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of GZIC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.