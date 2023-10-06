Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SCHW, REGN, WHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total volume of 56,602 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.4% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 798,300 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 2,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 241,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1080 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1080 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 2,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 270,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,700 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

