Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SCCO, GES, AKAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), where a total volume of 8,242 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 824,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,100 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) saw options trading volume of 2,493 contracts, representing approximately 249,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 5,610 contracts, representing approximately 561,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,500 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SCCO options, GES options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: AFFM Insider Buying
Funds Holding KLCD
CATY Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.