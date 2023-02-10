Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SCCO, GES, AKAM

February 10, 2023 — 03:31 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), where a total volume of 8,242 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 824,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,100 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) saw options trading volume of 2,493 contracts, representing approximately 249,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 5,610 contracts, representing approximately 561,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,500 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SCCO options, GES options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

