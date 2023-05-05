News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SCCO, DT, RDFN

May 05, 2023 — 05:37 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), where a total of 9,383 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 938,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.4% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) saw options trading volume of 16,360 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,800 underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) options are showing a volume of 20,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SCCO options, DT options, or RDFN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

