Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, CZR, NOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 32,704 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 13,696 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 5,823 contracts, representing approximately 582,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $635 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $635 strike highlighted in orange:

