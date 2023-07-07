News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, AVT, BURL

July 07, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 39,137 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT) options are showing a volume of 3,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of AVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of AVT. Below is a chart showing AVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 6,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 687,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, AVT options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

