Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, AVT, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 39,137 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT) options are showing a volume of 3,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of AVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of AVT. Below is a chart showing AVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 6,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 687,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, AVT options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Dividend Stocks
Mastercard DMA
BWC YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.