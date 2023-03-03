Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBGI, BLK, FIVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI), where a total volume of 2,860 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 286,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 324,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 671,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 3,061 contracts, representing approximately 306,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,900 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBGI options, BLK options, or FIVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Kellogg Technical Analysis
KALV Options Chain
NSIT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.