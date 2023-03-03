Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBGI, BLK, FIVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI), where a total volume of 2,860 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 286,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 324,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 671,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 3,061 contracts, representing approximately 306,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,900 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBGI options, BLK options, or FIVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.