Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAVA, ZS, URBN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total volume of 8,430 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 843,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.2% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 17,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) saw options trading volume of 9,843 contracts, representing approximately 984,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,600 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAVA options, ZS options, or URBN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
