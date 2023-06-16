Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAIA, CRNC, PCT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA), where a total volume of 3,594 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 359,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.9% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Cerence Inc (Symbol: CRNC) options are showing a volume of 3,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 375,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.9% of CRNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,100 underlying shares of CRNC. Below is a chart showing CRNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 13,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.9% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,600 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

